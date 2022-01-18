To the editor:
Per the Constitution, our government’s job is to keep us free, not to harass or fatigue us into compliance.
When I was young, anyone wearing a mask was either a lawless criminal or a surgeon. Back then we all knew who the bad guy was. Only on Halloween night did we kids find it impossible to recognize one another while hiding behind our masks. For the rest of the year, we identified ourselves with our unique individual facial expressions and characteristics.
We had viruses, influenza, chicken pox, German measles, mononucleosis and colds and still carried on with our lives using caution when necessary. Common sense and rationality prevailed over fear and confusion — fresh air over mass hysteria. But something went haywire.
Since when did the non-elected (CDC, OSHA, big corporations, Fauci and Soros) receive authority from us, the voters, to threaten the very livelihoods, liberties and freedoms of law-abiding Americans?
It is easy to see where all this lawlessness is going. There is nothing sacred here. As citizens are bullied through this abusive obey or else godless journey together, I take no comfort knowing that our government “of the people” down in DC are all masked up. Still confused? They certainly are not surgeons.
Dean Franke
Silver Lake
