To the editor:
Yes, the economy is suffering and we are all hoping for recovery soon. But storeowners and managers also have to realize that many vulnerable individuals won’t be shopping in their stores if they don’t require masks.
Yesterday, an individual entered the store where I was shopping without a mask. The sign on the door said that customers “should” wear protective face covering. When I questioned him, he said “I don’t believe in masks” and “You are wearing your mask, so you are protected.” This is not how it works. My mask protects him; without a mask, he exposed me.
If our governor won’t require masks (as the governor of Ohio has done, starting July 23), then storeowners should say, “No entry without a mask.”
I realize they can’t enforce this, thus endangering both themselves, their staff and their customers, but supporting the wearing of masks would allow them to ask individuals without masks to leave.
And if owners and managers don’t promote this as best they can, they will lose my business and, I suspect, that of many of other potential shoppers. Requiring masks will promote the recovery. Don’t we all want to support that? Wear a mask!
David Wilkins
Silver Lake
