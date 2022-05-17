On April 30, the town of Conway experienced the devastating fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort. But from the flames, the community rose to the occasion in true Mount Washington Valley fashion.
The board of selectmen want to recognize and show their appreciation to all of those who were involved that day.
To the first responders who came from near and far without hesitation to assist in the firefighting effort, evacuation, traffic control and medical needs, we thank you.
To the community members and businesses who leapt into action to ensure that the first responders had food and water, we thank you.
To the community members and businesses who banded together and showed the real heart of the valley by donating, purchasing, collecting and delivering food and essentials to those guests who had been displaced by the fire, we thank you.
To the entire Red Jacket Resort team who remained calm and professional in order to develop a plan for displaced guests, we thank you.
To the Conway School District who responded with school buses to transport displaced guests and provided a back up shelter, we thank you.
To the local hotels that opened their doors to the displaced guests and assisted with transportation needs, we thank you.
To the residents of Conway and the greater Mount Washington Valley who truly exemplified what it means to show up and step up in times of need, we thank you.
We have never been prouder to call this place home and it is because of all of you.
