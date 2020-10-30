To the editor:
Karen Umberger definitely has my vote on Nov. 3. I’ve been impressed since I first met her with her knowledge and understanding of state government and her work ethic. Karen is both compassionate, giving and insightful on ways she can help the community. Knowing her personally gives me a good understanding as to her character. She is a true and honest person who genuinely cares for all of us as she is always working on behalf of her constituents while in Concord and here at home.
In addition, she manages to find time to participate in community activities. She can often be found volunteering at the Gibson Center in the dining room, working with organizations like the veterans group as well as helping to keep Rotary Park a beautiful place for all of us to enjoy. These are but a few that I know of.
Karen has been a leader in education funding for K-12, community college system and the University system. Karen has also worked tirelessly in the fields of mental health and opioid addiction funding.
Karen doesn’t spend her time bragging about her accomplishments, she just works hard constantly to insure the needs of her district are met, and she knows how to get things done. She is hard working, and knows who to work with on both sides of the isle at the state house. Karen knows how to persuade her fellow colleagues to agree how to accomplish what’s best for New Hampshire and our community.
For all our sakes Karen Umberger needs to go back to Concord. She’ll continue to work for all of us who live and work in Conway, Chatham, Eaton and Hale’s Location. Please help make our community a better place by voting for Karen on Nov. 3.
David T. Dyson
North Conway
