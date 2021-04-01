To the editor:
Conway will no longer be a town that you can live in with quiet enjoyment for a lot of its homeowners. I hope what happened to us doesn’t happens to you.
We bought our home in North Conway five years ago on a quiet residential street. At that time all of the houses around us were occupied by homeowners. Now we am surrounded by short-term rentals. It’s to the point we can’t even have our windows open at night or enjoy sitting out on our deck in peace. If the proposed ordinance passes the situation will only get worse not just for us but for others who call Conway their home. There are over 600 vacation rentals with many more on the way.
Most condominium associations in the area do not allow owners to rent their units as vacations rentals and for good reason. They know the problems and aggravation they cause.
The ballot question listed on short-term vacation rental regulation is long on bureaucracy but short on workable solutions. It is 95 percent filing requirements with guidelines leaving enforcement up to the owners. Past experience shows that self policing just doesn’t work. Only a small snippet in this multi-page proposal actually covers what recourse abutters have to protect their interests and that, of course, is after the problems occur.
I hope you never face our situation but only time will tell. The only way you can guarantee you don’t is to vote no.
I also ask you vote no for us as well. Please show compassion and concern for your fellow neighbors who are suffering.
Let’s keep short-term vacation rentals out of residential areas. Our community and neighbors will be the better for it.
David T. Dyson
North Conway
