To the editor:
I would like to address the letter to the editor that was printed on May 5 by Ms. Riordan addressing her assumption that the unassigned fund balance in Effingham is healthy.
I have been involved for years trying to understand the unassigned balance and how to calculate a reasonable number. I have had calls with the department of revenue and our auditors and this is a very complex number to obtain and can only done for a snapshot in time.
What needs to be understood when looking at the audit reports on the town website is that the revenues for 2015 through 2018 (2016 the exception) were in negative numbers for well over a $100,000 in each noted year. The selectmen are responsible for projecting the town revenues to the state in September. Before 2019 you can see that those projections were totally incorrect. The only saving grace was from circumstances unique to each year from the town budgeted money that did not get spent.
What the above shows is that if we did not get lucky by budget non-spending the shortfall on revenues would have caught up with the town sooner rather than later. Having reserves to do planned work and making school payments on time is the basic criteria for having a healthy town budget/account.
Mr. Cahalane is the only selectman in all my terms on the Budget Committee that has taken the time to understand the process and take the steps needed to ensure the town does stay financially healthy.
If some believe he is providing misleading information for reelection perhaps they should ride with him for a day and maybe it would bury the hatchet of distrust and truly reveal how hard he works for the betterment of this town.
David Strauss
Budget Committee Chair
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.