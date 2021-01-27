To the editor:
For those in our community who lack internet access and don’t want to be placed endlessly on hold by 211, please be advised that the Conway Public Library stands ready to assist those who want to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Indeed, library staff have helped a number of people on the first day get signed up. Members of the public may use the library computers themselves, with or without the assistance of library staff, or call us at (603) 447-5552 and we can help you over the phone.
David Smolen, Director
Conway Public Library
