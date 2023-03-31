To the editor:

This is in response to Glenn Knoblock’s article in Thursday’s Daily Sun. Why is it that folks like Knoblock don’t understand that a monster who is planning on gunning down innocent children and adults in a gun-free zone is going to obey new legislation, pertaining to guns, when they are willing to ignore existing laws such as, it’s illegal to kill people?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.