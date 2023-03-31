This is in response to Glenn Knoblock’s article in Thursday’s Daily Sun. Why is it that folks like Knoblock don’t understand that a monster who is planning on gunning down innocent children and adults in a gun-free zone is going to obey new legislation, pertaining to guns, when they are willing to ignore existing laws such as, it’s illegal to kill people?
Why is it that folks like Knoblock don’t understand that creating a gun-free zone creates a soft target for the monsters in our society to have a place for their carnage with virtually no resistance?
Why is it that folks like Knoblock don’t understand that when you restrict the size of magazines the good guys are going to be the ones with the small magazines to go up against the monsters with the large magazines. If you limit the magazine to 10 rounds, are you saying it’s OK to kill 10 people?
Why is it that folks like Knoblock can’t figure out that when most of the gun violence is committed in communities that already have these restrictive gun laws, that establishing them in other places won’t solve the problem there either.
Why can’t he understand the red flag laws bypass due process established in the Constitution and take away the Second Amendment rights of everyone in that household, not just the falsely accused, leaving all residents unprotected.
When the Constitution was written there was the Continental Army (well regulated), which was federal, and the local militia which was made up of every able-bodied male from local communities to help defend a threat. Those individuals were what was referred to as having the right to keep and bare arms, shall not be infringed.
The only worse thing then doing nothing is to do some thing for a political agenda that has been proven to not solve anything.
