To the editor:
When I joined the Marine Corps, I never expected to meet another Marine that I would be associated with in so many ways. This brought me into an interesting friendship with none other than Major Joe Kenney.
We crossed paths from Rochester to Bethlehem, from the statehouse to North Conway. We Honored fallen veterans in various towns and at the New Hampshire state Veterans Cemetery in all kinds of weather. He even had to wipe an inch of snow off my visor as I was standing in one of the Patriot Guard Riders flag lines.
Thanksgiving brought our families together at the Freedom Christian Church for Thanksgiving dinner, for a great family traditional Christian meal.
We would meet at different Republican meetings around the state with all kinds of dignitary speakers in attendance.
At Chef’s Pants Off, a fundraiser at Camp Cody in Freedom for the Vietnam Moving Wall of Ossipee, I mistakenly introduced Joe Kenney as Joe Kennedy. He accepted my apology, then said, “It happens all the time.”
Both Joe Kenney and Ray Burton attended the Tamworth Veterans Memorial rededication ceremony in 2007. Joe was elected to replace Ray after his death 2014 and went on the complete two more terms on the Executive Council.
It is time to put Joe Kenney back in office as executive counselor for District 1 in order to help keep New Hampshire, New Hampshire.
Semper Fi & welcome home brother.
David Haskell
South Tamworth
