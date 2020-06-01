To the editor:
This letter is in regards to the culling of geese on Silver Lake. I like to watch geese as much as anyone. All birds, loons, ducks and geese can carry coronavirus. My source is from “The Great Influenza,” by John Barry.
I have a friend who lives on a lake in Vermont who contracted legionnaire’s disease two years ago (similar symptoms to COVID-19). He was in a coma for 42 days with acute respiratory distress syndrome.
He read “The Great Influenza” and swears he got it from water skiing when he fell and got water in him.
Next time you go in the lake, there are things there that can kill you. Birds and all animals can carry the disease.
David Golden
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.