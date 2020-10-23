To the editor:
Jeb Bradley has proven himself to be a great leader not only for our region but also our state. He brings a common-sense approach to his job. He listens. He seeks the advice of experts. He is not afraid to reach out and work with people of a different political affiliation. We certainly need more of that right now.
I truly appreciate how he has gotten involved with Carroll County Broadband. The pandemic has shown how critical internet access is. People depend on access for work, education, medical appointments and many other reasons. Broadband access is sorely limited in too many areas.
Jeb co-sponsored and worked to get enacted legislation during the pandemic that allows rural towns to collaborate through communication districts to create a partnership with internet providers to expand access to services. He has said he will propose legislation in 2021 that will allow providers easier access to existing utility poles. He has indicated he will introduce legislation to create a matching grant initiative for towns, counties and communication districts so that there are more resources to deploy broadband.
In today's world it is easy to run on slogans. During his time in Concord Jeb has done the hard work of developing solutions to problems. That is why I am voting for him on November 3rd.
