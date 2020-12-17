To the editor:
With COVID-19 apparently spiking with an increase in testing, I came across some news articles in my reading that didn’t totally surprise me considering my skeptical and critical nature.
At question is the diagnostic or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that is the standard for detecting the Coronavirus. The uncomfortable test is binary. A person is either positive or negative — it does not state how contagious that person may be.
As the New York Times states, “The PCR test amplifies genetic matter from the virus in cycles or Cycle Threshold (CT); the fewer cycles required, the greater the amount of virus, or viral load, in the sample. The greater the viral load, the more likely the patient is to be contagious.”
As recommended by the FDA, most PCR tests limit the cycles to 40 to detect the virus. According to Dr. Fauci, a test run at more than 35 cycles is basically useless. Any virus detected at above that level is basically “dead nucleoids, period.” The CDC says it’s hard to detect any live virus using a threshold above 33. Most labs do not give you the CT, but only whether the test is positive or negative.
Dr. Mina, and epidemiologist at Harvard, said that he would set the CT test at 30 or less, which would mean that the genetic material in the test would be 100-to-1,000 times higher than the current standard for yielding a positive result.
Dr. Mina said that “in Massachusetts, from 85 to 90 percent of people who tested positive in July with a cycle threshold of 40 would have been deemed negative if the threshold were 30 cycles.”
So, the PCR tests are identifying large numbers of people who probably are not contagious and pose no risk to others. The tests should be revised.
David Celso
Intervale
