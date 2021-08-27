To the editor:
A recent letter by Russ Boisvert (six cars and a 30-foot travel trailer) is the reason short-term rentals have become an issue in Conway. Simply following the rules posted on booking websites and following town ordinances would have stopped this from happening.
A review of STRs on Bow Lane on the internet, shows that all advertise the generally agreed upon guidelines of two people per bedroom, plus two. The largest property I found on Bow Lane is a four-bedroom home advertising a maximum of 10 people. Conway's zoning code 190-16:I 2, regarding travel trailers in residential zones states they can be stored, but not be used for temporary housing.
We have asked Mr. Boisvert to share the address of the property with us so we can see if the owner is part of our 1,500+ person association and was aware of the questionable actions of these renters.
Our association's goal is to promote best practices for short-term renters and landlords to follow. These include eliminating party houses and banning "event" rentals, establishing two-way communication with full-time neighbors to put a stop to problems at the first sign of an issue, ensuring the safety of guests with safety equipment and clearly marked exits and other rules to weed out the 1 percent of bad rentals.
David Cavanaugh
President MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals
North Reading, Mass., and North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.