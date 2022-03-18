I am disappointed but not surprised to hear that the town of Conway is not willing to join forces with short-term rental owners, and more importantly not being pro-active with any housing initiatives.
While STRs in Conway are a small portion of housing availability, they have almost no connection to affordable housing. STR owners are stepping up to offer short-term housing and looking to start a program to offer housing to those in need.
Conway resident and property owner Chris Cronin stood in front of the selectmen on Tuesday and shared his story about receiving a request from the local American Legion through Airbnb for a two-night stay from a local veteran in need of housing.
This was the first time Chris ever had such a request — a need — not a want for a vacation. He immediately said yes and within two hours met the veteran to welcome him to his property. Chris spread the word to a network of property owners and as the two-night stay ended, more offers were waiting, including a stay from property owner Scott Kudrick. Both owners never asked for a penny.
In Winter Park, Colo., the town has approved $325,000 to pay owners of STR properties to lease their properties long-term to local residents. They’ve also built 10 houses for local workforce and are building more as we speak. Tenants for Turns in Warren, Vt., a housing program with the town and Sugarbush Resort ski area creates a mutually beneficial relationship for resort employees and local landlords.
Other towns and ski companies are producing great programs to create housing for locals. It was pleasant to see a few selectmen were encouraged by Chris’ story and program.
Knowing that the STR lawsuit is a blockade to the town partnering with STR owners is troublesome. It’s time for the town of Conway to step up with some initiatives.
The town should be more pro-active with MWV Housing Coalition and look to create a partnership with STR owners to assist with the housing issue. We’re stepping up, we’re here, we want to lead the way. Are you with us or not?
