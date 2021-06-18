To the editor:
While no one likes being taken to court, a declaratory judgment is the best thing the Conway selectmen could do for the town.
By seeking a declaratory ruling, Conway is acknowledging that the MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals does not agree with how Conway is now interpreting its zoning ordinance.
It shows everyone that there are two or more ways to interpret the current zoning. Had the zoning been as black and white as some people have stated, the town could have just issued cease and desist orders and been done with it. But wiser and cooler heads prevailed from the board of selectmen and the town manager.
They agreed to take a step back and get a second opinion. A declaratory judgment is not a lawsuit. There are no fines or penalties. The MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals have said that it is one of our preferred ways of handling this issue.
Equally important, by letting the court decide, the town gives voice to the 47 percent of homeowners who are not allowed to vote in Conway. Nearly half of the town's tax base is generated from second homeowners.
This approach takes the issue out of town politics, and places it in the hands of a neutral party. It allows a cooling off period and postpones enforcement until at least 2022, ensuring local businesses and workers will all have a profitable upcoming summer and ski season. This also gives time for Conway to consider the economic impact data that is being analyzed by experts.
The MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals looks forward to defending personal property rights and reasonable interpretations of zoning ordinances in court. The rights included in the legal "Bundle of Rights," to be able to buy, sell or rent residential property, not just for second homeowners, but all property owners who could see their property rights restricted and property values decline.
Our members come from all over New Hampshire, including Conway, as well as some "flatlanders." We have been campaigning for over four years to find middle ground on reasonable regulations, noise ordinances and best practices for vacation rental owners. We support bipartisan legislation proposed by Sen. Jeb Bradly that would empower Conway to license, regulate and fine problematic STRs. Why? Because we all love the Mount Washington Valley and want to be good neighbors.
David Cavanaugh
President
The MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals
North Reading, Mass., and North Conway
