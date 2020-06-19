To the editor:
After reading the reasons Kim Tessari has chosen to run for commissioner, I have decided to seek re-election to a fourth term as county commissioner.
If the Daily Sun accurately quoted Ms. Tessari, her reasons for seeking the commissioner’s seat seem naive. She states that the weekly meetings should not last more than two hours and that there are too many 2-1 votes.
The commissioners are responsible for managing a budget given to us by the delegation. Managing approximately 360 employees, a 104-bed nursing facility, maintenance workforce, public works department, finance department and county jail and overseeing the budgets of the sheriff, county attorney, register of deeds and treasurer is not a task that can be accomplished in two hours once a week.
Until the virus changed the rules, I was in the office a minimum of four times a week for anywhere from 15 minutes to six hours. To think managing a $34 million budget can be done in two hours every week demonstrates a total lack of understanding of county government.
Her other point was “too many 2-1 votes.” We are supposed to be doing our best for the taxpayers, not terminating good employees, running up large legal bills, ignoring policies we have just passed or doing the exact opposite of these policies.
I would suggest that a 2-1 vote is a good thing. It demonstrates there has been discussion and that not all the county commissioners are thinking alike.
The taxpayer has the right to expect the board to do what is in the best interest of the county. My salary for my first term paid for itself by scrutinizing invoices, establishing purchasing agreements and correcting errors made by vendors. This activity alone took several hours each week. When does my opponent plan to do this type of work while she is employed by the N.H. State Police?
Will she pay our credit-card penalty/interest out of her own pocket as I did when an elected official didn’t get their backup information in on time? Will we see her stacking hay bales when inmate help is short? I did it to avoid losing revenue.
Will she attend monthly breakfast meetings with residents to listen to their feelings and thoughts? All in two hours a week?
The commissioner’s job is not a two hour-a-week job.
Please consider re-electing me so you have a board member that is working for you.
Commissioner Dave Babson
Ossipee
