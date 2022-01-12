To the editor:
Realtor Paul Mayer writes in this paper that he is worried about potential “lies being spread about SB 249” regarding short-term rentals.
Well, no need to lie as all one has to do is read the bill to see that it would deprive all voters in every town in New Hampshire of their right to govern STRs in their communities.
If Mayer is concerned about someone spreading lies, he need only look at his own words: and I quote, “It doesn’t take away a town’s right to regulate vacation rentals.” It most certainly does.
The analysis of the bill that Mayer provided states, and again I quote, “This bill PROHIBITS municipalities from adopting ordinances that ban short-term rentals.”
Read through the actual bill and it’s clear that it absolutely strips voters of their right to limit short-term rentals in their communities.
Mayer also states “it is a bipartisan compromise that the vast majority of locals have been asking for.” Utter nonsense. Who are these “locals” who have been asking the state legislature to strip away the rights of registered voters to determine how to govern their communities? I certainly don’t know any, do you?
In the 1920s, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that voters in a community have the right to establish residential and commercial areas in their towns and to determine what commercial activities are permitted in these residential areas.
This ruling has been reaffirmed by the courts countless times in the ensuing decades. SB 249 would strip every voter in every community in New Hampshire of that right and turn every dwelling unit; house, condo, or townhouse, into a potential STR.
That’s correct — if this becomes law every dwelling unit in your town could be a potential motel-like STR.
Jackson residents voted to allow non owner-occupied STRs in their residential areas; Conway and Kearsarge voters require STRs in residential areas to be owner-occupied and operated. While different in every case, it is the clear expression of the voters’ will. If SB 249 becomes law it will block, deny and disallow that honored and revered right of voters to choose.
So who benefits form SB 249? The tiny percentage of N.H. residents who own and operate STRs or service them, some Realtors and a lot of people who don’t live in New Hampshire.
No need to conjure up lies about SB 249 as written — it couldn’t be any worse.
Dave Van Note
Kearsarge
