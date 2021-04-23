STR Operator Makes the Case!
To the editor:
In the Thursday edition of this paper short-term rental operator Scott Kudrick made a very convincing point about the voters in Conway voting to prohibit STRs in areas where single family homes are permitted — but perhaps not the very point he intended.
According to the Daily Sun, Kudrick said the impact to tourism from the vote would be similar to shutting down 18-100 room hotels. He went on to say, “The average house has three bedrooms — and 600 homes can no longer rent, that is 1,800 bedrooms with an average two people per bedroom.”
Using his math that means there could be the equivalent of 18 hotels in residential areas of Conway where hotels are not permitted with 1,800 bedrooms that can be rented every weekend, holiday week, and all through the summer/fall in neighborhoods where they are not permitted.
And you ask why the voters of Conway voted to stop this insanity?
Dave Van Note
Kearsarge
