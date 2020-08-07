To the editor,
I am writing in response to the numerous letters citing “out-of-staters” as being the entire problem in the valley. Let me begin by stating that I am from Massachusetts. However, we have owned in this super area for over 15 years. Though not a valley original, we love it here, respect the beauty and act accordingly. I might add that we actually pay more taxes to Conway than we do to our own hometown.
I agree with the folks that say cars should be ticketed on West Side Road by Diana's Baths. We have the same situation at our own town beach — an over-abundance of boat trailers hoarding the parking spots. Most are not from our town. As for just ticketing out-of-staters, laws need to be respected by all, no matter what the plate says.
As I do everywhere now, I wear a mask. However, this is a hit or miss proposition in the valley. Just because you are a local who knows the clerk, bartender or whoever doesn’t make you exempt.
Initially, I had my reservations about the whole mask thing. Now it doesn’t seem that big a deal. No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Short and simple.
I know that many will be upset because, yes, I come from the evil empire of Massachusetts. However, I also believe that I appreciate the White Mountains more than many residents of this great state.
If we all work together, follow rules and keep strong, the valley will once again return to its serene beauty that appears to be ebbing more and more each day.
Dave Swekla
Conway
West Brookfield, Mass.
