To the editor:
I would like to address concerns about “New Effingham bridge not the best option for taxpayers” printed in your April 6 edition.
As chair of Effingham Budget Committee I feel the need to address the above letter as it implies that the decision for the Snow Road Timber Bridge was not a well thought out plan.
This bridge has been in discussions in the budget committee meetings and hearings since 2016. Minutes of the Dec. 12, 2016, meeting discuss the cost to build the bridge to state standards. Minutes of Feb. 9, 2017, meeting discuss the cost of replacement, and minutes of Feb. 13, 2018, the engineer estimate of $160,000.
On Jan. 19, 2018, the select board solicited bids and on Feb. 2, 2018, they did not award the bid as all were in excess of the $160,000.
The budget committee has asked questions throughout this project about options such as culvert replacement/lining and even road closure versus a span bridge. To imply that this project has not been fully vetted is not true and disrespectful to the budget committee.
Your budget committee has been reviewing all projects in town to ensure that they are viable projects and ones the town can afford. We are ingrained in the budgetary process with the select board to provide guidance and direction to ensure it is beneficial for our citizens. The budget committee is comprised of six elected individuals.
A presentation timeline is presented and posted on the town’s website under “Town Roads & Bridge info” as 2019 Snow Road presentation. The budget committee had input into development of this presentation.
Citizens of Effingham, I can only conclude that Mr. Espie was provided incorrect information as the Timber Bridge is the best and most cost effective option for our town at this moment.
Dave Strauss
Budget Committee Chair
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.