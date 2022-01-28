To the editor:
I see that Rep. Jerry Knirk is now complaining about people calling him names. He’s trying to play the martyr as if he didn’t start this whole discussion about vaccine mandates with his own name-calling.
Knirk’s column titled “Liberty and Responsibility” starts by calling anyone who disagrees with his mandates an “extreme right-wing Libertarian” (thanks to Maynard Thomson for eloquently explaining to Mr. Knirk that there’s no such thing).
In Jerry’s next column he begins by implying that I’m an anti-vaxxer (even though I haven’t once stated in my letters that people shouldn’t get the vaccine) and spreading disinformation (his words) even though my quotes were directly from the CDC director in an interview with CNN and not taken out of context despite Mr. Knirk’s feeble attempt at painting it that way.
The names I have called Jerry Knirk are a tyrant and an authoritarian. From the Merriam-Webster definition of a tyrant: a usurper of sovereignty. From the Cambridge dictionary definition — authoritarian: demanding that people obey completely and refusing to allow them freedom to act as they wish.
If you read Knirk’s “Liberty and Responsibility” column, you’ll see that he’s advocating for a two-tiered society where unvaccinated healthcare workers get fired from their jobs and lose their ability to support their families.
Knirk is also advocating for a two-tiered society where unvaccinated people aren’t allowed to live freely and go to gyms, clubs, restaurants and bars. He wants to refuse to allow people the freedom to act as they wish in a free society (authoritarian) and wants to usurp healthcare worker’s bodily sovereignty in order for them to keep their jobs and support their families (tyrant).
In his latest column Jerry claims he is the compromiser. If you read his solutions, they all involve giving up personal freedom and losing your job unless you submit to his will. My solution is to let people make their own choice on whether to get the vaccine or not based on what their own doctor recommends, not what a politician mandates. Mr. Knirk, if you truly seek civil discourse you may want to evaluate your own habit of name-calling and labeling people who disagree with you as extreme.
Dave Mitchell
Tamworth
