To the editor:
Maynard Thomson’s column published Friday, Aug. 14, is an example of why I have become increasingly disappointed with some Conway Daily Sun columnists. There are several who cherry pick, twist, manipulate and distort context when citing sources to support their position. Thomson has done this in his latest column describing the minimum wage as racist.
In citing Jack Kennedy’s words in 1957, Thompson has given us only what would seem to show that Kennedy was simply interested in protecting white workers. He gives us Kennedy’s words: “Of course, having on the market a rather large source of cheap labor depresses wages outside of that group, too — the wages of the white worker who has to compete.” That’s Thomson’s citation, but he doesn’t give us what Kennedy said as he went on: “And when an employer can substitute a colored worker at a lower wage — and there are, as you pointed out, these hundreds of thousands looking for decent work — it affects the whole wage structure of an area doesn’t it?”
And to whom was Kennedy speaking? To Clarence Mitchell, in 1957, director of the Washington Bureau of the NAACP. Mr. Mitchell replied: “I certainly think that is why the Southern picture is as it is today on the wage matters, that there is a constant threat that if white people don’t accept the low wages that are being paid to them some Negroes will come in (to) work for a lower wage. Of course, you feel it then up in Connecticut and Massachusetts, because various enterprising people decide to take their plants out of your states and take them down to the areas of cheap labor.”
That exchange, during a Senate committee hearing, is two people discussing a recognized problem, not a senator recognizing the racist purpose of the minimum wage. I think context makes that clear.
So, what is Maynard’s point? That by raising the minimum wage Blacks will be priced out of the market thereby protecting white jobs and that makes the minimum wage racist? In December, 1957, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.
I’ve been around long enough to know, with unemployment at that level there would be plenty of jobs to go around. I’ve also been around long enough to see manipulation of one group to hold another down. Minimum wage helps to control that, raises standards and benefits everyone except, perhaps, those who would enrich themselves by pitting one group against another.
Dave Mason
Jackson
