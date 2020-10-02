To the editor:
I have voted for state Sen. Jeb Bradley. I think he cares about the North Country and he is a capable legislator. In his recent Conway Daily Sun column promoting charter schools (Sept. 25) he writes about federal grant money available to offset start-up costs for new charter schools and his disappointment that the state legislature has blocked acceptance of the funds. I think Sen. Bradley overlooks the underlying issue.
What needs to be clearly understood is, the funds Sen. Bradley is speaking of are for start-up costs only. Funds from the federal grant are not intended to cover operating expenses of the new charter schools. We all know it takes money to run a school, or school system; where does it come from? This need for funds has been the subject of multiple lawsuits in New Hampshire over the last 30 years.
Funding for ongoing operations is required by both standard and charter schools. The state provides funds to both systems on a per-pupil basis. This is because the state is constitutionally required to provide funding for an “adequate” education.
Adequate funding is essential to providing the education we all want for our children, but the state has been underfunding an “adequate” education and kicking the can down the road and around the corner for decades. The result is that our property taxes have risen to make up for underfunding and charter schools must constantly look for ways to raise funds to meet student needs.
I’m glad there are legislators who are thinking and not grabbing money to open more underfunded schools just because the money is available.
There are certainly other issues to address in relation to charter schools; increasing inequality, stranded costs in existing school districts are a couple. But let’s put first things first and address underfunding. If the state really met its constitutional responsibility, all schools would be more able to provide the choices so many parents crave.
Dave Mason
Jackson
