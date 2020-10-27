To the editor:
It gives me great pleasure to write this recommendation for Ray Gilmore. I have known Ray for many years and recognize his passion for everything he puts his mind to.
I was Ray’s ski coach in the mid to late ’90s when I was the Program Director of the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team. He was a very hard working and dedicated athlete who always brought high energy to the hill every day. He was determined to be the best he could be day in and day out. His efforts paid off and he had a successful ski racing career.
After attending UVM he successfully passed Ranger and Sapper school in the Army which is no small feat. There is a huge attrition rate in Ranger school and many do not earn the Ranger tab. Ray took the same determined and hard-working mind set he had as an athlete into the military where he served with distinction in Afghanistan.
He was instrumental in providing schools and academic support for female Afghan students, which was not possible under the Taliban regime. He did a lot of good for everyday Afghan villagers and provided support to improving their living conditions.
I have found Ray to be a very civic-minded individual who will serve the Bartlett and Jackson communities to the very best of his abilities if elected district state representative. He has a love for his community and will work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for everyone in the district.
In closing, I highly recommend Ray Gilmore as a very strong and able candidate for the district. In the time I have known Ray, he has demonstrated excellent leadership skills. He is a goal oriented and extremely focused individual.
Dave Gregory
Bartlett
