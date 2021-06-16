To the editor:
As a former owner and now frequent renter in the valley I have been following the issue of STRs. Regardless of the final outcome does anyone truly understand the repercussions with so many unanswered questions?
For example, how much retail and services do STRs contribute to the local economy? If STRs are banned will more homes become available, will prices drop and become affordable to the local residents? If STRs are banned will those visitors stay at the hotels, motels, and inns or go elsewhere? What affect would regulation of STRs have on housing and the local economy. What if a property owner is limited to one STR to mitigate the affect of investors?
Why not see if UNH or one of the other universities in New Hampshire would perform an in depth study on the “Effects of STRs in Four Season Resort Communities” focusing on the Mount Washington Valley?
This would be a fantastic research project, sponsored by the university and hopefully without cost to valley taxpayers. Then the people of the MWV can make their decisions based on the information provided.
Dave Flanagan
Framingham, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.