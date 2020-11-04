To the editor:
Thank you, Bartlett!
This election season has been a seemingly endless dreadful experience for most Americans. Sickening, vicious TV commercials, thugs with automatic weapons intimidating voters, massive voter suppression, baseless charges of fraud, eight-hour lines at polling places — a limitless nightmare.
And then came Bartlett.
My wife and I just completed voting in Bartlett and it was a remarkable experience. Amidst the depressing national disgrace that has characterized this campaign our experience in Bartlett village was a reminder of how good and decent Americans can be. While this campaign has shined a spotlight on the worst of our society Bartlett is showcasing the best.
Exceptionally well-organized, well-set up, safe and efficient and all managed and run by the good citizens of Bartlett. From the volunteers trying to find parking places for the nonstop flow of traffic to all those volunteers and town staff who made the actual voting experience fluid, seamless, safe and expeditious we offer our sincere thanks. You all have given us hope that maybe, just maybe, tomorrow we can start restoring the true spirit of America.
Dave and Kathy Van Note
Bartlett
