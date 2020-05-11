To the letter:
This letter is in response to the idiot Stephan Losshut.
Sir, the fact that you think this is about money shows just why we here in New Hampshire are fed up with the actions of the flood of out-of-staters.
What part of stay at place don’t you idiots get? You travel back and forth between the states only increasing the chance of transmitting this virus. We don’t want the chance of more people having contact with you and end up passing it on to others thus extending the length of this whole mess.
We’re happy you all have your second homes here, but for the love of God if your main residence is in another state then follow the stay-in-place rule where your main residence is and not increase the risk to others by possibly passing the virus from your state to ours.
Your state is on the top of the list along with others and yet you think because you have a second home you can just come and go as you damn well please. Wake up and smell the roses and realize the risk you are putting everyone else in rather than how your pitiful feelings were hurt because we don’t want to get sick and die.
We did fine before you were here and we will be fine long after you’re gone. Stay in place at your real home. Sorry that I am just one of many of the fed up Granite State people who live here year-around in our amazing state.
Darwin Moulton
Freedom
