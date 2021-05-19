To the editor:
We are a family of six who enjoy visiting your beautiful state, notably North Conway. We were just made aware of a vote to ban short-term rentals in North Conway.
This will restrict where we are able to stay during our visits. Our fourth child is our 3-year-old yellow lab, Sammy. She enjoys North Conway as much as we do. Her favorite hike is the Pudding Pond Loop. She jumps for joy knowing we are heading in that direction. She also loves to chase after a tennis ball so when we book our getaways we look for an option with space to throw her the ball. This makes all of us happy. She comes with us wherever we go. We do not stay in hotels with Sammy simply because they don’t offer us what we need.
Unfortunately, if this ban is not removed, we will not be open to visiting any longer and will find a new “favorite” spot to visit. We are on board for any restrictions that would help both sides, but an outright ban just doesn’t make sense to us as visitors.
Please consider a change to this ban so that folks like us who travel with pets have the option to continue to visit and have private outdoor space in which to enjoy. We’d very much like our traditions to continue and to continue enjoying your beautiful state.
Caryn and Darin Clement
West Newbury, Mass.
