To the editor:
Enough already with the multiple editorials on STRs.
You have made your opinion on STRs abundantly clear. I haven't seen that many editorials on one issue ever. The town resident voters made their decision April 27.
The voters' decision was for the town to enforce the existing STR zoning rules requiring owner occupancy. STR owners and others that have financial interest in STRs can write all the letters to the editor they want. That won’t change the fact that the town voters made the decision April 27.
Selectmen, it’s time to enforce the existing STR zoning rules. Going for any kind of Superior Court declaratory judgment is simply postponing the inevitable which is enforce the existing STR zoning rules.
Danielle Dion
North Conway
