Thank you so much for the Sun's editorial in which it said, “no amount of money can offset the loss of character that neighborhoods suffer when disrupted by constant flow of transient vacationers." Believe me, Kearsarge has and is suffering! This is why at every voting opportunity, residents of Kearsarge made it clear with an overwhelming no vote to non-owner occupied STRs.
I ask again, what part of no don’t these STR owners and their lawyers understand? Now the STR owner suing the KLP has chosen to ignore the ruling of the Superior Court and is taking this to the Supreme Court of N.H.
How many times do we have to vote? How much ridiculous court time are they willing to waste? We said no. The Superior Court ruled against all their points.
We live in a residential neighborhood. No authority in this land will allow commercial enterprises in a residential neighborhood. So spot on with your above comment in the Sun's editorial.
Danielle Dion
Kearsarge
