When casting my vote during the primary I noticed that, to my dismay, there were no candidates listed on the ballot to represent District 2. It was at that point I decided to get my name on the ballot as a Republican. So I wrote my name in as a write-in candidate.
At the time I did not realized that 35 write-ins with my name where needed. I spoke to the GOP in Concord and they informed me they could nominate me for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022 as candidate for Republican Party because they had no representation.
I would be honored to represent all residents in District 2 which includes Chatham, Albany, Bartlett, Jackson, Hales Location, Harts location and Sandwich. As stated in The Conway Daily Sun dated Sept. 23, I did run twice before in 2008 and then in 2016 unsuccessfully.
My values are in line with conservatism and freedom, which is still my belief. A representative should be a good steward for their constituents regardless of party affiliation.
Running for New Hampshire state representative should not be about money, or promises. It is about upholding the New Hampshire State Constitution. It is about keeping our state free from a sales tax or income tax. It is about assuring that New Hampshire’s sovereignty is maintained.
When making your decision in the Nov. 8 general election you must ask yourself, do I want to keep New Hampshire a live, free or die state?
If you are interested in common sense and want to know more, please take time to visit my website danielbacon.net. There you will be able to contact me with questions or concerns and I will be glad to respond. I will be adding information over the next weeks till voting day on Nov. 8 and placing a few ads in the local papers.
I do realize that times are tough, especially after issues with COVID-19 and people are still trying to recover. I will not ask for any type of donation. All I ask is that you support me with your vote on Nov. 8.
