To the editor:
We recently discovered that the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment voted to allow the construction of a cell phone tower on Artist Falls Road, with two significant variances to the town code. The most disturbing variance allows the tower to be constructed at a height of 166 feet. A variance is required for any construction over 55 feet.
We are deeply concerned by this development. We feel that information presented by Vertex Towers was not accurate regarding the visibility of the tower by residents of Northface Resort off Thompson Road. The Vertex test point to determine visibility of the tower from Northface Resort (via ‘balloon test’) was only two-thirds of the way up the sloped driveway, which is not representative of the visibility of the tower from the units at the top of the hill, especially not the second and third floor units. We have also heard and read other arguments presented by the Vertex Towers representative Francis Parisi that were misleading and/or not supported with facts.
Additionally, we are disappointed that there was no requirement to notify nearby property owners whose views and property values will be impacted by the tower construction. We feel it is unethical to post only a single, minimum required 5-day notice, as Vertex Towers did, in the dead of winter, in the middle of a pandemic, during a time of restricted travel. This gave many property owners no opportunity to be aware of what was proposed to happen to our beautiful landscape, or to respond in any way to the proposal.
We feel this tower construction should not have been approved and this decision should be reversed as quickly as possible.
Faith Gonring and Dan Smith
Northface Resort, North Conway, and Freeport, Maine
