To the editor:
Without a doubt, the funniest article that I’ve read in the Sun in some time is the one from the April 13 edition, “Fish and Game rescues two hikers near Arethusa Falls.” It reminds me of the blonde jokes I hear from time to time. Keep up the good work.
Dan Llewellyn
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.