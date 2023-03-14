To the editor:
Conflicts about access to Whitaker Woods began when the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Association decided to add that property to its inventory of cross-country ski trails a few years ago.
Kim Beals wrote an excellent overview of the current situation in the Saturday March 4 edition of this paper. Most XC skiers prefer exclusive access to trails that have been groomed specifically for that use, as care and maintenance of groomed XC trails make the skiing experience more enjoyable.
However, frequent users of Whitaker Woods recognize that the primary users of this public area — year-round — are hikers, walkers and dogs. The net result of the MWVSTA’s most recent rules for Whitaker Woods is to exclude snowshoers, bikers, hikers, walkers and their dogs, from most of the area during winter months.
I suggest that the MWVSTA has chosen the wrong place for dedicated XC skiing. All of Whitaker Woods ought to remain open to all (non-motorized, per the original deed) users, including skiers, all year long, as it has been since the town acquired the property.
Skiers who have shared Whitaker Woods in the past with snowshoers, hikers, walkers and their dogs, have understandably found the mix undesirable. For those who want a higher quality ski experience, there are numerous other trail systems optimized for their use: Jackson, Bear Notch, Bretton Woods, the area behind Ragged Mountain Equipment. Let’s restore Whitaker Woods for use by all users, all of the time. Skiers who want a better experience have other excellent choices nearby.
Dan Kennedy
Intervale
