To the editor:
I support Norman Tregenza for state representative for Madison and the surrounding towns.
We can call him a stand-up guy but he is more than that. He cares about our community and more important, our country. Values are not just handed down but exampled and learned.
Norm has learned the values needed for the Madison community. Please join me in voting for him. He will keep our New Hampshire traditions. He will keep Madison and the Mount Washington Valley a place where everyone will want to stay and visit.
Dan Dineen
Madison
