To the editor:
To the teachers, support staff, administration and school board members of SAU 9:
As grandparents of a graduating senior at Kennett High School, we want to express our appreciation for all you have done to make graduation special in these very trying times. You seem to have adapted very well to the remote learning model, and the delivery of meals to students has been well-received.
You have made graduation very memorable by partnering with Cranmore to transport graduating students to the mountain top for an intimate ceremony with family, and the signs along the North-South Road give special recognition to the seniors.
Thank you.
Dan and Trina Jones
Center Conway
