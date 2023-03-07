I’m writing in support of Steve Angers’ column regarding the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s vote to cut $1.2 million from the school budget.
Angers is absolutely correct that we all know in advance that the board immediately gravitates to hot button issues that will rile the public and cause the most anxiety for parents so they will all come to the deliberative meeting to vote the money back in. They even go as far as to provide babysitting service.
You can rest assured that the board did not explore the option of more precise budgeting. The board has returned an average of $1 million for several years in a row, about 50 percent of their annual surplus. Last year they returned $3.9 million (approximately 10 percent of their budget), considerably more than the budget committee’s $1.2 million cut (approximately 3 percent of their budget). The $1.2 million cut out of a budget of over $40 million is considerably less than half of the $3.9 million they returned last year.
With continued declining enrollment and much smaller classes than the state requires, it’s time to stand up for the taxpayers, many of whom can no longer afford to live here. I urge you to attend the deliberative meeting on March 8 and support the budget committee’s revised operating budget.
