As many of you are aware, a group of Massachusetts-based investors purchased the Intervale Motel and have submitted plans to demolish the existing 17-unit structure and replace it with a 4- story, 98-room hotel and restaurant.
Aside from obvious problems regarding traffic safety and setting a precedent for other outsized development in the immediate area, this proposed hotel and restaurant has the potential for restricting access to an important network of cross country ski and snowshoe trails in the area.
This 20-foot-wide corridor allows ski traffic to flow past the current Intervale Motel to connect the trails behind the 1785 Inn and the Scenic Vista with the extensive network within Whitaker Woods.
For decades, the Cannell family allowed this use on the Intervale Motel site. Just next door, the Mountain View Estates and other neighbors have followed suit and allow skiers and snowshoers to continue along the trail, crossing their land.
If you live here like we do, or have a business here, you understand everyone plays a role in making Intervale a welcoming place for all to enjoy the natural beauty.
The trail is groomed and maintained by the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation to ensure access to 60 kilometers of trails in the Northern, Central and Village areas. As an avid user of this trail and the network the Foundation maintains, we know skiers and snowshoers love the variety of terrain and the accessibility of the trails from many different access points in North Conway and Intervale.
According to plans submitted to the town, the 20-foot easement adjacent to the hotel and restaurant was marked for both trail usage and snow removal storage. The way we understand it, they will dump plowed snow from the hotel’s large parking lot and expanded driveway in the easement. When this snow builds up, grooming access will be restricted if not eliminated. Skiers will then be required to remove their skis and walk the approximately .25 mile on the busy and shoulder-less Intervale Cross Road and walk alongside busy Route 16/302, crossing the road to regain access to the Northern trails behind the 1785 Inn. Similarly, skiers coming from the Northern trails would be required to remove their skis and walk down Route 16/302 to Intervale Cross Road to gain access to the Central and Village Trails.
This is not going to be a safe or pleasant experience.
MWVSTF is a non-profit that relies on daily pass and season pass sales and special fundraising events like the Chocolate Festival. Any impediments that prevent regular grooming along the trail network will jeopardize the financial health of the Foundation and put popular events like the Chocolate Festival at risk.
Any impact on MWVSTF’s financial health has a negative downstream impact on the organizations and groups the Foundation supports and the lodging establishments and businesses that count the trail network as an amenity.
Please join us at the Thursday, August 26, planning board meeting to urge the town of Conway to impose reasonable restrictions on the project scope, size, and position to allow a dedicated corridor for the ski trail and maintain this vital connection for outdoor recreation.
Stephanie and Corey Madden
Intervale
