An interesting week in the Sun. First, I am delighted with the Sun’s anti-Trump pledge. Congratulations on taking a responsible position. Second, I, for one, enthusiastically accept Mr. Ray Gilmore’s apology in his letter “after attacking Powell, I’m disavowing Trump.” Welcome back.
And kudos to Mr. Michael Callis who calls for increased participation in the Republican Party. That’s the way it’s suppose to work. These are examples of thoughtful and respectful leadership. I hope the 10 percent of Republicans who don’t back Trump continue to bring their party back to constructive dialogue and bipartisanship.
I differ however with Mr. Tad Furtado, who stated mask mandates are “counter to our core philosophy.” As a society, we voluntarily give up certain “freedoms” for the common good on a daily basis. We stop at stop signs, we don’t park in handicapped parking spots, we pay taxes for schools, police and fire departments even if we don’t use their services. Wearing a mask doesn’t come close to infringing on an individual’s freedom. Masks save lives. Surely that’s a reasonable compromise.
Constance Wood
Bartlett
