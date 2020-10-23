To the editor:
The blame game. Many pundits are saying that President Donald Trump is responsible for the pandemic virus and continued infections and deaths
Even though it was the governors of each state who made, and are making, the decisions on the controls of events, such as New York Gov. Cuomo placing infected people in the nursing homes. It's the governors who are lifting the restrictions exposing more to the virus. Of course, lifting restrictions is a must for the economy and individuals to work earning money to buy food and necessities.
Due all respect to Joe Biden, stated that he would have locked down the country for at least two months. If so, the fresh meat, fish products and produce, other perishables would have been consumed the first month. The second month the frozen and canned goods would be consumed. And since no one was working the slaughter house in the third month the country would be in a turmoil.
The earth has 197 countries, 24 of which has at least 50 million people, many countries have had more deaths and virus than the U.S. And as is known, none of the people in those countries are blaming their leaders. Why are we?
Americans, quit complaining and appreciate the fact you are not one of the victims and living in a free country.
Same old wise man of 87 years young.
Conrad Bouchard Sr.
Berlin
