To the editor:
This letter addresses the article about vaccines in Friday's Conway Daily Sun. I question the logic of opening a clinic in Fryeburg versus servicing the local community.
I find it difficult to sympathize with individuals who have to drive a mere 15 miles for a shot as I know of people in this community who were only able to secure appointments in the following locations. One in Plymouth (approx 32 miles), the other in Laconia (approx 60 miles). These people are in their 80s.
What may I ask Mr. Mathisen do you think you should do regarding this problem? Both myself and my husband are likewise in our 80s and haven't attempted to schedule an appointment as yet due to what is happening, sending local seniors to far away destinations.
Please give this local problem your needed attention. By the way, opening state lines is like opening a can of worms. We also border Massachusetts.
Clare Swayze
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.