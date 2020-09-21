To the editor:
YouTube deleted a video interview of White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas in which he questioned universal social distancing measures. On Wednesday, Atlas compared the removal to censorship in “Third World countries.”
On the same day, Attorney General William P. Barr called quarantine restrictions on church gatherings the greatest intrusion on civil liberties “other than slavery.”
These things come as the Trump administration is backing off previous strong messages regarding mask mandates and testing to states experiencing rapid increases in cases — major hot spots.
It would certainly appear that Trump is covertly advancing a strategy of widespread infection to create "herd immunity.”
Do the math people: If it takes 65-70 percent of the population contracting COVID-19 to create a ”herd,” that is (at the low end) 65 percent of 330 million people or 214 million COVID-19 cases.
If you accept the current rate of death — 2.975 percent — that would mean the possibility (probability?) of 6 million plus deaths.
Trump’s covert herd immunity strategy, aided and abetted by the quack doctor, Scott Atlas, and the corrupt Attorney General, Bill Barr, is based on a willingness to cause potentially 6 million plus deaths of Americans. This is the cruel, soulless, lazy approach to curbing the virus instead of doing the right lockdowns, mask mandates, etc.
Do you think Trump cares? Atlas? Barr? Do you?
Chuck Phillips
Bethlehem
(0) comments
