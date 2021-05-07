To the editor:
To say we are confused by the Conway Selectmen's actions following the recent town vote would be an understatement.
For example, Article 3 would have added short-term rentals "as a permitted use in all zones where single-family residences are currently permitted." This was voted down 1015 to 492. That means that 1,000-ish voters don't want short-term rentals (left undefined in both the ballot article and the zoning rules) to be permitted in all residential zones. Does this mean they want them in some zones but not others? How do you interpret a "No" vote? Can anything else on the ballot clarify the voters' intent?
It seems so: Article 6 asked the town to "authorize the Board of Selectmen the powers to regulate short-term rentals... and to charge fees to license them." This passed, 776 to 722.
If you put the two Articles together (and avoid asking why on earth did the Selectmen allow two articles which could possibly contradict one another?), the results look like this: approximately 500 voters want to allow STRs in all residential areas, approximately 300 people want no STRs at all, and nearly 800 people want STRs with licensing and regulation.
So, now the selectmen are acting to ban all STRs. Take a look at the numbers above again: 800 people want licensed and regulated STRs (the Article 6 "Yes" vote proves it), 500 people want STRs in all residential zones (the Article 3 "Yes" vote proves it), and only 300 people want them banned outright (the remaining "No" votes on Article 3). Its a three-way result... 800, 500 and 300. And according to the selectmen's interpretation, the 300 people are declared the winners. This is democracy?
The contradicting articles were unclear to begin with, and we hope the town will take the time to clarify the situation before putting itself on the hook for a potentially huge damages bill in a lawsuit decision if their actions harm the significant commerce surrounding STRs.
For disclosure, we own a second home that we rent out when we are not present, we absolutely love the Valley, and we are in favor of regulations that protect homes and neighborhoods from renter or host misuse. Apparently, were we allowed to vote, that would have put us in the majority.
Rob and Christy Morris
Newtown, Conn.
