To the editor:
The Conway Police department had a very successful inaugural year with the Beards for Bucks fundraiser. Throughout the month of October, employees of the department were allowed to grow beards or dye their hair blue in support of the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center. Sixty-six other law enforcement agencies across the great state of New Hampshire also took part in the fundraising event on behalf of their county’s Child Advocacy Center.
The Conway department had 22 members participate, raising $39,000. Conway ended up as the top fundraising agency statewide, beating out the Manchester Police Department, which had 129 members participate.
We are extremely proud of our success, which is a direct result of the support we received from our families, friends and the entire Mount Washington Valley community. It is refreshing to work in a community that continues to provide this department the support needed to be successful.
At the end of the day, true public safety requires a collaborative effort between its law enforcement partners and its community members. The Conway Police Department would like to thank the many donors who made this fundraiser so successful. Believe it or not, our original goal for the department was $5,000, but after the first few days we realized that we had more support than ever imagined.
The daily donations continued to pile up as our generous community members began to rally behind us. We would like to give a special thank you to one of our top supporters who led the way throughout the state with her donations. Thank you, Jeanne Doherty, for your support and overwhelming generosity.
Christopher Mattei, chief
Conway Police Department
