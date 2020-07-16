To the editor:
I think all this lamentation about free speech in reference to Tom McLaughlin is missing the point. Let McLaughlin write letters to the editor like any other moron (yes, I see the irony in that statement).
No one wants to keep him from his First Amendment right to complain about how hard it is to be white and male or to spread his homophobic ideology or his self-righteous racism; but why on earth should his poor writing and faulty logic be legitimized with a weekly column? That's the issue.
Christine Thompson
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.