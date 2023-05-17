In response to Franklin Stephenson’s letter, I am going to assume, first, that you are a white man.
My second assumption, which you have provided evidence for, is that you are uneducated. You describe President Joe Biden as “using racism to hold on to power.”
It is clear you don’t understand what racism is. I am a teacher, so let me help you out. Racism, defined by Cornell Law School, is “the incitation of discrimination, hatred or violence towards a person or a group of persons because of their origin or their belonging, or not belonging, to a specific ethnic group or race.”
President Biden’s commencement speech at Howard University was not racist in any way. He was speaking out against racism. He was speaking out against the disgusting behavior of a group of dangerous extremists, which include white supremacists and Neo-nazis, that have tragically become normalized by the actions and behavior of the twice-impeached, indicted, disgraced ex-president, who spews hatred and incites violence.
He has caused the division in our great nation. President Biden is absolutely correct, white supremacy is the most dangerous threat to American democracy. We have some very angry, white men, who seem to think that they are marginalized somehow, shooting children and trying to overthrow our government.
The truth is, dear, uneducated, sad, white men, that you are just that — sad and uneducated. Are you, Mr. Stephenson, a white supremacist? Or are you just ignoring the last 300 years of this nation’s history? No one is inferior to another human, and that includes “nasty” women like me, who are educated and are tired of white men using their inherited power to intimidate and restrict the freedoms of women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. What are you so afraid of?
