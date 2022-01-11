To the editor:
Most homeowners, even if they don’t presently rent, do not want to lose the right to rent short-term, especially in a vacation town. Today, STRs continue to operate throughout Conway. The N.H. Superior Court will soon decide if STRs are a permitted use or not.
Since zoning defines transient accommodation as: “Living quarters, which do not have a kitchen as defined in “Residential Unit” it can be interpreted that zoning purposely intended to exclude residential units from transient restrictions since it was common and acceptable to rent homes short-term for generations in our community and thus zoning wanted to protect that right.
History shows the practice of hosting in residential homes built tourism in our valley. Since zoning has listed owner-occupied restrictions in several places, they certainly knew how to say it, yet it was never added to a residence. To say our current zoning does not allow short-term renting of residence is a misstatement. Please show us where zoning specifically states that STRs are only permitted in commercial zones.
Most homeowners do not want to pay the town’s legal fees to lose this right. The ability to rent short term may offer many benefits in times of hardship, loss of job, transfer upon passing, retirement or temporary relocation. Further, if someone needs to sell, it increases potential buyers, especially on older homes that need significant investments.
The vote did not explain that you would lose the right to rent your property short-term, and if it did, the vote could have been different. Instead, voters passed a vote to regulate and simply declined the warrant to define and add them to zoning. That does not mean that current zoning restricted this right, rather it must be more clearly defined.
Chris Vachon
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.