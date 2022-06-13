I have filed to run for re-election as a state representative in the newly configured Carroll County District 2, which includes the towns of Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart Location, Jackson and Sandwich.
I am a member of the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee which was a good fit based on my business experience of over 40 years as a multi-licensed securities representative in the financial services and insurance field.
I and my family have a long history in the Mount Washington Valley. Prior to purchasing a home and moving to Jackson permanently, my family visited Jackson and stayed at our vacation home built in 1938, which is still in the family. During this time we became very involved in the New Hampshire ski racing community.
Currently, I sit on the Board of the Trustees of Trust Funds and the Jackson Planning Board.
Issues facing all of New Hampshire but of particular concern in some Carroll County towns include education, housing and tax rates as well as health care.
Education has been a fundamental issue all along regarding adequate and equitable funding. There is work to be done here. But the issue of the safety of our children as well as what they are being taught are issues coming to the forefront as well. Be it guns or a pandemic or a strict one-sided ideology educators and parents and other interested parties need to squarely address these issues.
Housing concerns are of particular interest in our tourist-based economy. This issue needs considerable work by those interested in finding solutions, such as myself.
Health care must be affordable and obtainable. Women, especially those without the means, must have access to reproductive health care that does not endanger their lives. And we must address drug addiction more as a health issue than a law enforcement issue or we will never come close to making headway.
Come this fall I will be looking for your vote so I can continue to address these and other issues.
