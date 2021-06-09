To the editor:
The voters of Fryeburg will be asked Thursday to vote yes or no on allowing five licenses for the retail sale of adult recreational marijuana in Fryeburg. I am writing on behalf of the Trustees of Fryeburg Academy to encourage the voters to vote no. Our primary responsibility is the well-being of our students, and our view is allowing recreational marijuana sales in town is in conflict with that effort for the following reasons:
• While there will be an age limit on sales, marijuana would inevitably become more available to our students. While adults can do what they want to do, regular use of marijuana has been shown to be harmful to teenagers.
• Since New Hampshire does not allow such sales, Fryeburg could become the regional hub for pot sales, bringing a constant flow of traffic from western Maine and the tourist hot spots of New Hampshire to town for the sole purpose of purchasing drug products. Main Street in Fryeburg is the second busiest connection between Maine and New Hampshire after I-95. As the host community to our students from near and far, being located in what could become a recreational drug capital could significantly damage the reputation of our students and school.
Please vote no on this issue.
Chris Gordon
Winchester, Mass.
President, Trustees of Fryeburg Academy
