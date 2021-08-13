To the editor:
The front-page article "Locals speak against mask wearing" included a report of Madison parent Kevin Clifford testing the exhaled air of his son Danya "under his ... mask", which measured 4,000 ppm on a carbon dioxide meter, quite a bit higher than the room's measured 690 ppm. Mr. Clifford stated "This is not normal. You are asphyxiating our children with a polypropylene mask." He was right, 4000 ppm is not the normal CO2 content of exhaled breath.
Mr. Clifford did not say what the normal CO2 content of exhaled breath is. The normal CO2 content of exhaled air of physically-adult humans is 35,000 to 50,000 ppm (Washington State University Energy Program, USUEP13-005 of January 2013). Something caused the reduction to less than 12 percent of normal. If the mask had that effect, all students should be wearing masks.
Actually, the "demonstration" was inherently inaccurate, and specifically did not include a "control" subject not wearing a mask. A good example of laymen creating and interpreting data to suit themselves.
Chris Davies
Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.